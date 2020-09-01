Sony Releases New PlayStation 5 Advertisement — Breathtaking Immersion, Watch Here

Sony has released a new trailer for the highly anticipated arrival of the next generation hardware — PlayStation 5. The new trailer is titled Breathtaking Immersion and it features some of the best highlights of the PS5!

Not only will players be able to experience new game worlds like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, but players will also receive haptic feedback thanks to the dual sense controller, 3D audio which will change we play certain titles, and a level of fidelity in graphics we have yet to see. The Breathtaking Immersion trailer is about 30 seconds long and manages to capture the viewer in seconds.

Check out the latest trailer showcasing the PS5 down below:

In related news, Sony has been starting to ramp up its advertisements for the PlayStation 5 as they recently released another one a couple of weeks ago.

Titled PlayStation 5 has No Limits, players will be brought to new worlds, new experiences, and everything else in between. The new haptic feedback dualsense controller seems to play a big part in the PlayStation 5’s console hardware. Make sure to check out the previous trailer for PS5 right here!

PlayStation 5 is set to release this Holiday season, however, at this time there is no exact release date. Are you exciting to learn more about the PS5? When do you think is the release date for the new console? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube