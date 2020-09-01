Nintendo Has Reportedly Delayed Rumored 3D Mario Remasters 

There is a massive collection of worldwide recognized IPs from Nintendo. However, arguably the biggest is Mario and over the years and countless platforms Nintendo has launched, the famed plumber has been featured. Mario has seen quite a few different adventures over the years and even today, fans are eager to see a new game release featuring the Nintendo mascot. With that said, there is a nice rich backlog of video games for Mario fans that may not have ever played them.

3D Mario games got their big start with the launch of Super Mario 64 and since then we’re seeing plenty of great 3D Mario games hit the marketplace. Still, for those that may not have been around to enjoy these games as they launched or perhaps never had the ability to go back and try these titles then you might have been interested in a remastered collection. One of the rumors that have been circulating online was Nintendo’s interest in bringing out a remastered collection of early 3D Mario titles.

There wasn’t any confirmation from Nintendo, but the collection would include Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. Unfortunately, a credible leaker that goes by Nate the Hate, has taken to the internet and unveiled that these games were delayed. Development was meant to see these games released into the market this month alongside September 13, 2020, which would be the 35th Mario anniversary.

Unfortunately, due to the current coronavirus health pandemic outbreak and the fact the game was supposed to kick off alongside the launch of the Super Nintendo World amusement park in Japan, has resulted in Nintendo postponing the game until this holiday season. Again, this is from a credible leaker, but nothing official on these games has made its way out officially from Nintendo. At any rate, this collection is something fans would be interested in, but right now they don’t officially exist.

Source: VGC