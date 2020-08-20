Sony Releases New PlayStation 5 Promotional Advertisement — Play Has No Limits

Sony has released a new promotional ad for the upcoming hardware generation — PlayStation 5. Running for about a minute and 15 seconds, the trailer is an epic adventure that takes the viewer on one crazy ride.

As the trailer is titled, the PlayStation 5 has no limits. Players will be brought to new worlds, new experiences, and everything else in between. The new haptic feedback dualsense controller seems to play a big part into the PlayStation 5’s console hardware. It will be interesting to learn more about the PS5, but at the time, Sony has been staying secretive.

Check out the latest PlayStation 5 trailer down below:

Trailer Description:

Welcome to a new world of immersion. Discover haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio on PS5. PLAY HAS NO LIMITS™SHOW LESS

In related news, Sony has been relatively quiet when it comes to PlayStation 5 news. The real last batch of news for the console was shared back in June with the Future of Gaming event.

That’s where we learned a ton of information about the console, controller, and some of the new upcoming games. If you missed out on the event, no worries as we got you covered; learn more about the PS5 and Future of Gaming Event right here!

PlayStation 5 is set to release this Holiday season, however, at this time there is no exact release date. Are you exciting to learn more about the PS5? When do you think is the release date for the new console? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube