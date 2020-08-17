Enter the Gungeon’s BulletKin Skin Arrives in Fall Guys in-Game Store

The official Fall Guys twitter account has announced that Enter the Gungeon’s Bulletkin is now available to purchase in the shop.

Yes, you heard that correct. Fall Guys has only been out for two weeks and the crossovers are already beginning to happen. Earlier this week Team Fortress 2’s Scout skin made an appearance in the shop, with Enter the Gungeon being the latest collaboration. This comes as great news, as the game is already receiving awesome collaborations. The options are endless when it comes to crossovers and at this point, the fans are just patiently awaiting more awesome skins because lets be real, it’s totally going to happen!

The skin is available in the store now and will cost players a total of ten crowns. Hurry and get those wins to score this awesome new set.

In related news, developers Mediatonic has noted that they would love to see Fall Guys on other platforms such as the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Also, if you haven’t already watched the Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout rap, do yourself a favor and do so right here.

This is no surprise as the game is so popular, the more players the better. However, at the moment, it is only available for the PS4 and PC platform, but stay tuned to Gameranx as we will be following the game closely. Learn more about Fall Guys on other platforms right here!

What are your thoughts on this skin? Do you have enough crowns to score this awesome set? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Fall Guys on Twitter