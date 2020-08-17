Datamine Leak Reveals New Upcoming Marvel’s Avengers Characters

Marvel’s Avengers is an upcoming video game being developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal. What we know so far is that the game will take place after the events of A-Day, an event in history in which the Avengers gather to showcase their new headquarters in San Francisco. During the event, an accident causes the city to be destroyed and ultimately all superheroes to be outlawed. Years passed after the Avengers disbanded when a new foe poses a possible threat against Earth leaving the Avengers to once again join forces and prevent the destruction of humanity.

This will be a third-person action video game title where players can take control of a variety of heroes as they progress through the narrative. Because there is an assortment of heroes with more being added in, you’ll find that the gameplay mechanics will change up offering a little bit of a diverse playstyle throughout the campaign. Players will also get the ability to go through a co-op campaign with up to four players total.

With the game getting closer to its intended launch date, some players are going through the available beta. However, this also brings up the question of just what new characters will be added to the game after launch. While we’re waiting to see more official news come out, a dataminer may have come out with a roster of characters coming soon. Keep in mind, this list is not official and it comes from a supposed dataminer, but if you want a heads up on what to expect then check out the list of upcoming characters down below.

Ant Man

The Wasp

Vision

Black Panther

Dr. Strange

Falcon

Mar-Vell

Mockingbird

Quake

Winter Soldier

Scarlet Witch

Captain Marvel

Kate Bishop

She-Hulk

War Machine

Are you satisfied with the roster so far or is there any character you would like to see that hasn’t made an official appearance yet? Currently, Marvel’s Avengers is set to release on September 4, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.









Source: IGN