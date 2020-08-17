Epic Games Announces ‘The Last Laugh Bundle’, Which Brings The Joker, Poison Ivy and More Goodies to Fornite

Epic Games has taken to their blog to announce ‘The Last Laugh Bundle’, which brings The Joker, Posion Ivy, and a handful of other goodies to Fortnite.

Announced on the Epic Games blog, it has been revealed that Fortnite’s roster of skins is going to get a lot more interesting with the arrival of Batman’s most infamous villain, The Joker. However, The Clown Prince of Crime isn’t the only addition to the game. Poison Ivy and Midas will join the company in this all-new bundle. Check out down below to find out what will be included in the bundle.

The Last Laugh Bundle Includes the following:

The Joker Outfit

Laugh Riot Back

Bad Joke Pickaxe

The Joker’s Revenge Pickaxe

Pick a Card Emote

The Last Laugh Bundle is available for digital or physical purchase and includes 1,000 V-Bucks. It will also arrive in time for the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X next-generation consoles.

The Last Laugh Bundle arrives in Fornite this fall on Nov. 17, 2020.

