Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Creative Director Hypes Up Xbox Series Gameplay Reveal Event

Creative Director for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla has taken to twitter to remind gamers that the world premiere gameplay event will be going down this week!

The short video which was uploaded on Twitter has Ashraf Ismail, creative director for the latest entry in the franchise, hyping up the gameplay reveal event.

Valhalla will be showcased on the Xbox Series X which will be very excited as this will be really our first look at the next generation of consoles. Ubisoft usually handles gamepaly demo reveals very well, and with Valhalla being the latest entry in the series, there is a lot of anticipation from gamers.

Tune into the gameplay reveal for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla during the first Xbox Series X gameplay event on this Thursday at 8am PDT/ 5pm CEST.

Check out the Creative Director on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla down below:

A message from Ashraf Ismail, our Creative Director on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla! Tune in this Thursday at 8AM PDT / 5PM CEST for the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gameplay trailer during the First Look @Xbox Series X Gameplay on Inside Xbox! pic.twitter.com/iciiLso8Oa — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) May 6, 2020

Ubisoft has confirmed that gameplay for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will debut next week at Microsoft’s Xbox Series X Event.

This comes as exciting news, as a cinematic trailer for the new title has been unveiled today, leaving fans craving gameplay. The new entry in this long-running franchise dives deep into Norse Mythology, putting you in the shoes of an axe-wielding Viking.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is set to release this Holiday 2020 season for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Are you excited for the upcoming installment? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter