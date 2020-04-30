Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gameplay Reveal Set for Next Week

Ubisoft has confirmed that gameplay for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will debut next week at Microsoft’s Xbox Series X Event.

Confirmed via a tweet, Ubifost has revealed that the world premiere gameplay will debut next week. This comes as exciting news, as a cinematic trailer for the new title has been unveiled today, leaving fans craving gameplay. The new entry in this long-running franchise dives deep into Norse Mythology, putting you in the shoes of an axe-wielding Viking.

We will be happy to reveal our first Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer during the First Look Xbox Series X Gameplay on Inside Xbox. Stay tuned. https://t.co/wokVel8908 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) April 30, 2020

The world premiere trailer was a cinematic experience, giving players an inside look into the world that Ubisoft Montreal is building. If you’re a fan of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Valhalla seems to be a worthy entry in the long-running franchise. Check out the world premiere trailer right here!

Source: Ubisoft Twitter