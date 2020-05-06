Fan-Made Trailer Turns Animal Crossing: New Horizons into a Straight up Horror Movie

Fans have been having fun creating fun trailers interpreting Animal Crossing: New Horizons in creative ways and that idea continues today this time around turning the game into a straight-up horror movie.

Check it out down below:

“A young woman escapes to her dream island. But what begins as a perfect paradise quickly spirals into an endless nightmare.” Evil Imp

The trailer does it all in recreating modern-day horror movie trailers. Youtube channel and creator of the video, Evil Imp does a phenomenal job of creating an atmosphere by blending it with a creepy soundtrack. When it comes down to fan-made trailers for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, this is by far my personal favorite as it manages to achieve exactly what it sets out.

In related news, another Animal Crossing fan created something epic in the critically acclaimed titled.

If you’re a fan of Nickelodeon’s Avatar the Last Airbender, then you’re going to want to check it out. The fan trailer recreates the iconic opening theme from the show, but uses Animal crossing characters instead; its hilarious and awesome at the same time! Check out the Airbender ACNH fan trailer right here!

What are your thoughts on the trailer? Did it creep you out? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Evil Imp Youtube Channel