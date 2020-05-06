Fan Creates Epic Avatar the Last Airbender Opening Theme in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been bringing some real creativity out in the community as they have been killing it with fan trailers, recreation of iconic scenes, and more!

Today’s video is focused around one of Nickelodeon’s most iconic shows, Avatar the Last Airbender. The show has a massive following fanbase and there’s no shock that we see the airbender franchise creep its way into Animal crossing: New Horizons.

The fan created trailer from Twitter user @iloveketchup recreates the awesome opening theme for the actual show, you got to check it out!

Check out the excellent Animal Crossing Avatar the Last Airbender fan trailer down below:

avatar the last airbender intro but make it animal crossing pic.twitter.com/Nt8Nci6bWC — ketchup’s bff 🍅 (@iIoveketchup) May 5, 2020

In related news, another fan has made an excellent trailer using Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, this time it was centered around a horror movie!

Evil Imp does a phenomenal job of creating an atmosphere by blending it with a creepy soundtrack. When it comes down to fan-made trailers for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, this is by far my personal favorite as it manages to achieve exactly what it sets out. Check out the horror fan trailer for ACNH right here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available for the Nintendo Switch. Did you enjoy the Last Airbender opening theme recreated in AC: New Horizons? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter