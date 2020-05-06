Call of Duty Warzone Rapidly Reaches Over 60 Million Players

Activision has struck gold with Call of Duty Warzone, as the company announced today that the game now has over 60 million players.

The milestone comes to no surprise, as the numbers inevitably continued to grow. Call of Duty: Warzone is currently at the top of the mountain when it comes free to play, battle royale titles as over a short period of time the game skyrocketed to the top with a vast amount of players. In the tweet, Infinity Ward has expressed their gratitude to their fan base as it continues to shatter milestones and grow in numbers.

Call of Duty Warzone has been a big hit among fans and newcomers alike. Warzone blends classic Call of Duty gameplay and turns it over on its head with battle royale elements. It’s free and easy to pick up and try, which is why it’s continuing to break down barriers for the genre.

Source: Call of Duty Twitter