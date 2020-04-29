Bethesda Releases New The Elder Scrolls: Greymoor Trailer Showcasing Antiquity System

Bethesda has released a brand new trailer for their highly anticipated DLC for The Elder Scrolls: Online — Greymoor.

The new is pretty cool as it showcases a new gameplay mechanic for about a minute and fifteen seconds. If you’re not aware, Bethesda has implemented a new Antiquity System into the DLC. The trailer showcases the system in action, and walks players through the new mechanic. If you’re excited for the upcoming DLC, then I’d suggest checking out the new trailer.

Check out the new trailer showcasing The Elder Scrolls: Online — Greymoor DLC down below:

Explore Tamriel and uncover its hidden treasures and lore with the new Antiquities system, coming soon as part of the The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor. Featuring two unique minigames and Skill Lines, with Antiquities, you can travel all over the continent (and beyond) as a member of the Antiquarian Circle to discover the location of hidden relics and riches. Unlock unique collectibles, styles, treasures, PvP and “Mythic” items, and more in your quest to become a Master Historian!

In related news, Bethesda and Zenimax Studios have taken to the Elder Scrolls Online website and announced a new release date for the highly anticipated DLC — Greymoor.

Originally slated to release May 18 and June 2 respectively, the developers have decided to delay the DLC for a couple weeks due to the transition phase of COVID-19 at home offices. The delay is very minor, but nonetheless a delay. Learn the new release dates for the Greymoor DLC right here!

Did you enjoy the new Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor trailer? Are you excited for the highly anticipated DLC? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube