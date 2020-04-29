Predator: Hunting Grounds Developers IllFonic has Heard Community Feedback and is Releasing a New Patch Soon

Predator: Hunting Grounds will be receiving a new patch in the coming days, developers IllFonic has confirmed on their discussion forums.

Revealed in a community discussion forum, developers IllFonic has confirmed that they have listened to fan feedback and is working on a new patch that continues to make balancing fixes. With that being said, be sure to keep your eye out for a game update, addressing more fixes for the game. Be sure to check back here at Gameranx as we’ll have you covered with the latest updates patch notes.

“Thank you to the community for giving great feedback. We hear you and we are working on fixes. In fact, we’re wrapping up another patch we’re hoping to drop soon that will continue to address some of the balance issues you have shared. Keep an eye out!” IllFonic

Predator: Hunting Grounds has been a mixed bag for many. While the game presents fun ideas, it doesn’t quite execute it well. Riddled with balancing issues, Predator: Hunting Grounds is a fun, but a flawed title. To hear what critics around the web are saying about the title, read our review roundup here. Gameranx’s very own, Jake Baldino recently gave his thoughts on the new asymmetrical title in the latest installment of Before You Buy.

What are your thoughts on the game so far? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest news regarding Predator: Hunting Grounds

Source: IllFonic Forum