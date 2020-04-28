Review Roundup: Predator: Hunting Grounds Is A Fun Game, But Flawed

Developer Illfonic, most notable known for their iconic work on Friday the 13th: The Game, has released their new game – -Predator: Hunting Grounds.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is worthy title, if you can look over its balancing issues. Fans of the films will be met with a impressively familiar world. IllFonic has laid the foundation with a solid asymmetrical multiplayer game, whether or not it can be considered excellent will depend on how the developers handle balancing issues and future DLC content.

Down below are some of the most respectable gaming sites in the industry, check out the highlights for their reviews on Illfonic’s latest asymmetrical multiplayer title — Predator: Hunting Grounds:

Gameranx:

Game Informer 73

Hunting Grounds treats the character and setting with reverence, which, as a fan of the movies, is easy to appreciate. If you’re looking for an authentic predator experience, this is about as good as it’s gotten. And fittingly, it’s perhaps best enjoyed the way the predators have interacted with humanity: drop in, enjoy the hunt, and get out while you can.

PlayStation Universe 65

Predator: Hunting Grounds has a lot of charm and respects the source material. However, it is a flawed experience, and can be frustrating to play at times. Regardless of those flaws, I can still see myself returning especially to play as the Predator.

IGN 50

Predator: Hunting Grounds doesn’t quite let you live out that power fantasy of being an extraterrestrial master hunter, nor does it provide top-tier co-op FPS gunplay. Brief moments playing on either side of the battlefield create genuinely exciting action scenes, but they’re all too infrequent and end far too abruptly when you find them because the Predator is too often outgunned and has few means of dividing and conquering his prey. There’s a consistently enjoyable experience buried somewhere in the janky jungle of Predator: Hunting Grounds, but it’s just not that easy to find yet.

Screen Rant 50

So far, the game has been plagued by bugs, balance issues, bad AI, and worst of all, awful matchmaking times – so much so that the developer’s live streams and social media presence has been hounded by unimpressed players. The game has some of the charm and the popular IP to gain an audience, but lacks the unpredictability, quality, and thrills of other titles in its genre. If you’ve been waiting 10 years for a Predator game and don’t mind the premium price point, this might be one for the trophy case but do your research first.

Push Square 40

Predator: Hunting Grounds wouldn’t look too out of place amongst the tacked-on multiplayer modes of the PS3 generation. It offers a handful of hours packed with enjoyment but quickly comes apart at the seams as you realise how lacking in content it really is. While playing as the Predator and a good amount of customisation may be its saving graces, this is an experience you can safely skip.

In related news, developer Illfonic has issued a new hotfix update for the game earlier today. The update which addresses extended matchmaking queue times along other general issues is available to download right now. Learn more about the update right here!

Predator: Hunting Grounds is now available for the PlayStation 4.

