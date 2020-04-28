Predator: Hunting Grounds 1.05 Hotfix Addresses Matchmaking Queue Times and More

IllFonic has released a new hotfix for Predator: Hunting Grounds, one which addresses extended matchmaking queue times along other general issues.

Thankfully, the full patch notes for 1.05 have been released, which you can check out down below:

General Fixed an issue where some customization items would continue to be marked as new even after the player has interacted with the item Fixed an issue where AI would not react to footsteps or gunfire in dedicated server matches Fixed an issue where certain objectives would sometimes not spawn the necessary AI causing players to be unable to complete their objective

Maps General Fixed some areas that could cause collision issues or stuck spots Tutorial Fixed some UI issues that would occur when navigating the Tutorial menus

Predator General Fixed an issue where, while in thermal vision mode, the Fireteam VOIP sound bubble was visible from any distance Fixed an issue where the Target Isolation prompt does not appear after it’s cooldown completes

Matchmaking/Parties Made further optimizations to matchmaking queue times



Predator: Hunting Grounds released over the weekend and has been experiencing technical difficulties. The big issues players have been encountering has been absurd wait times to get into a match. Hopefully, this new hotfix addresses the issues and shortens those extended wait times. The new patch 1.05 comes on the heels of 1.04 which was released over the weekend which fixed general balancing issues. You can read the full story here.

The asymmetrical multiplayer released to a mixed bag of reviews all pretty much acknowledging its a great concept of a game and for the most part, it translates well. However, with that being said, the game is very flawed and needs a lot of balancing fixes.

The Youtube team here at Gameranx has been diving deep into the game over the weekend and has put together their Predator: Hunting Grounds “Before You Buy” video which shows off straight up gameplay and thoughts on the newest games releasing.

Source: IllFonic