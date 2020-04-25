Predator: Hunting Grounds First Patch 1.04 is out Now, Check out Full List Here

Predator: Hunting Ground’s very first Patch (1.04) is already out and fixes a bunch of initial launch day issues. Developers IllFonic have released the patch notes on their forums so be sure Check out the full released patch notes down below:

General Fixed an issue where an AI’s weapon would sometimes float in the air after their death

Fireteam General Parrying the Predator attack with your knife will no longer cause you to automatically switch to your primary weapon Reduced amount of stamina required to Parry the Predator Fixed an issue where Medical Kits (spawned in the map) were sometimes not interactable Fixed an issue where Parrying the Predator would sometimes cause you to be unable to interact with your equipped gear Fixed an issue where Fireteam members would sometimes spawn in with an invisible weapon Weapons 1011-12 Reduced 1011-12 damage Grimtech19 Reduced Grimtech19 damage

Predator General The Predator will no longer be able to see or interact with Veritanium drops around the map Predator Vision Mode will no longer show players as claimed if they have been reinforced Weapons Smart Disc Fixed an issue that could cause the player to have infinite Smart Disc uses Net Gun Fixed an issue that caused performance issues after repeatedly firing the Net Gun

Sound Increased Fireteam and Guerilla footstep attenuation

Matchmaking/Parties [PC] Improved visual and controller support for friends list



As mentioned above, the game’s first patch addresses a handful of initial launch day issues including balancing weapons, The Predator’s attacks, and fireteam footsteps audio.

The game is out now and players are having loads of fun. While playing both sides has its pros and cons, playing as The Predator is something special. To be able to step into the role of the Predator and hunt down your enemies replicating the movie’s iconic scenes is something unlike any other. While the game is experiencing a rough launch with long queue times and balancing issues, IllFonic has created something very special and fun to play.

Source: Forums