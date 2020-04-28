Fortnite’s Astronomical Event Breaks Another Record

Fortnite’s partnership with Travis Scott’s Astronomical virtual concert premiered over the weekend and is breaking all sorts of records.

The latest record the in-game event broke is over 27.7 million unique players have participated live 45.8 million times. This is an impressive feat and certainly not one to achieve very easily. The game’s virtual concert is all the buzz in the gaming community right now as it continues to shatter records and pull in ridiculous numbers.

Thank you to everyone who attended and created content around the Travis Scott event!



Over 27.7 million unique players in-game participated live 45.8 million times across the five events to create a truly Astronomical experience. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/LSH0pLmGOS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 27, 2020

Over the weekend, Epic Games announced that the game has broke record on the premiere with a 12.3 million concurrent players. Although this wasn’t the first time Epic Games put together a virtual concert, Travis Scott’s Astronomical was certainly something special due to the current situation with the coronavirus. The event brought a slew of new content to the game including brand new skins alongside other cosmetic items to coincide with the concert.

In related news, Fortnite’s Season 2 Chapter 2 has been delayed to a later date due to the current pandemic and how it affects work schedules. The good news is, players have more time to complete challenges for the current season.

