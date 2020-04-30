Dying Light Hellraid DLC Announced and Slated for Summer Release, Check out Teaser Here

In a rather surprising announcement, the developers behind Dying Light has announced that a new piece of DLC is slated for the game this summer.

While fans will have a bit to wait for the sequel, Hellraid, a new piece of DLC for Dying Light has been unveiled. In a tweet that went live this morning, Hellraid will adopt what seems to be similar to Dark Souls-like format. Players will be dropped into the depths of a new dungeon map and will be tasked with facing the undead with a multitude of new weapons.

When Hell freezes over? More like this summer!



Dying Light – Hellraid DLC is coming soon to PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Dive into the depths of a new dungeon map, full of new enemies and weapons. Stay tuned for more! pic.twitter.com/6lgGkSfQFV — Techland (@TechlandGames) April 29, 2020

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a bit longer for the anticipated sequel to Dying Light. In a blog post, developers Techland reveals that Dying Light 2 will no longer make the Spring 2020 release window, as the team needs more time to fulfill their vision. The post then goes on to say that new details will be arriving in the coming months.

Dying Light’s Hellraid DLC has been slated with a summer 2020 release date, with no precise date revealed. Stay right here at Gameranx for the latest news regarding Dying Light’s Hellraid DLC.

