20 Minutes Of Grounded Gameplay Footage Released

Obsidian Entertainment may be known for big RPG titles with the latest being The Outer Worlds. However, since then the studio was acquired by Microsoft and they are bringing out a Microsoft exclusive next with the game Grounded. It’s a brand new IP that follows gameplay similar to a survival title that’s also seemingly inspired by the film Honey, I Shrunk The Kids.

Not too much has been released in regards to Grounded. It was recently picked back up and showcased during Microsoft’s Xbox Insider where we got a bit more details and footage for the title. Overall, the game follows young kids that get shrunk down to the size of an ant. From there they are stuck outdoors and must survive the hostile insects that roam freely. As a result, the game will require players to work together, collect resources and craft items.

However, it’s clear that there is some corporation setting up base just as small as you are. What their purpose remains to be seen, but today we’re at least finding out a bit more about the game through a new gameplay footage drop. Obsidian Entertainment released a 21-minute long footage of some single-player gameplay for Grounded on the official Xbox channel.

You can watch the gameplay footage posted above right now. However, it’s worth noting that the game will be available as an Xbox Game Preview title for the Xbox Game Pass on console and PC, this July 28, 2020.









Source: YouTube