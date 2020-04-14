Steam Game Festival Summer Edition Takes Place During Cancelled E3 2020

This has been quite an unusual year thanks to the coronavirus plaguing the entire world. With so many infected, we’re all doing our best to stay indoors and avoid social gatherings. Ultimately, the goal is to suppress the virus while doctors attempt to get a vaccine ready. Meanwhile, this virus spread that has reached all around the globe is causing a problem for several industries, much like the video game industry.

If you follow the industry then you’re aware of the different expos and events that take place. One of the biggest has been E3 where we get a look at what’s coming out in the near future from big-name development studios. Unfortunately, E3 2020 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 health pandemic and it’s clear that we’re going to receive some online presentations scattered throughout the year from those that had planned announcements or media presentations.

For the past few months I've thought a lot about new global and digital ways we could celebrate games the summer. Today the announcement of the Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition is the first preview of what's coming together. The Festival will also expand to more platforms. pic.twitter.com/Cl2mDtRCi2 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) April 13, 2020

In fact, Microsoft held one not long ago called Xbox Insider where we got some insight on the first-party video game titles that were coming out such as Obsidian Entertainment’s Grounded. Now it looks like Geoff Keighley is partnering up with Valve to introduce The Steam Game Festival Summer Edition. This event is going to happen to start on June 9, 2020, and last through June 14, 2020. You’ll get a chance to see some game trailers, gameplay footage and connect with developers online.

We don’t know just who is planned to showcase content during The Steam Game Festival Summer Edition just yet, but we can expect to play some limited game demos for titles that will be coming out in the near future.

This could be a trend that keeps up instead of limiting those that can enjoy the game demo to those that attend various events. Likewise, we’re seeing more companies take to the internet to announce their content much like Nintendo and Sony.

Source: Steam