Sony Is Offering PlayStation 4 Owners With 2 Free Games

The health pandemic has been a massive ordeal. With so many infected all around the world, there is a great need for quarantines. Individuals are being asked to stay at home unless the need to go out is for essential items. As a result, there are plenty of gamers that are getting a chance to enjoy some of their backlog video game titles. Now Sony is offering PlayStation 4 owners a means of entertainment without having to pay a single cent.

We’re seeing several industries make an attempt to bring some entertainment at home. With so many stuck indoors, there’s probably a big problem with cabin fever. Now we’re seeing premium shows get tossed out for free online, movies skip the theaters and release digitally, along with video games being offered at deep discounts. Some video game titles are even being released for free with the likes of Epic Games Store offering free games each week along with the latest announcement regarding Ubisoft releasing Assassin’s Creed 2 for free on Uplay.

Announcing the Play At Home initiative: https://t.co/pOn3hJ7poI Stay safe and pick up Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free from April 15 through May 5 #PlayAtHome 💙 pic.twitter.com/BSlbcwosgU — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 14, 2020

Now it looks like Sony is offering gamers a chance to enjoy something potentially new while being stuck at home. Normally we see Sony offer free games through the PlayStation Plus memberships, but we’re looking at something brand new from Sony called Play at Home Initiative. With this new service Sony is running, we’re seeing two free games release for free that can be claimed to start April 15 through May 5.

Currently, the games being offered are the Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, which offers remastered editions of the first three mainline Uncharted video games, along with the indie hit Journey. That’s essentially four great video game hits that you can enjoy as long as you claim the titles and give them a download.

Source: Twitter