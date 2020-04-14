Assassin’s Creed 2 Is Now Available For Free 

The coronavirus has become a real health pandemic all around the world. There are plenty of reasons to stay indoors right now and some locations are causing residents to stay quarantine. With so many people out of jobs, for the time being, stores limiting access, and overall the refrain from socialization in place, we’re seeing more content release digitally for free. Now we’re finding out that Ubisoft is throwing out another free game to keep, giving players a bit more incentive to stay home and potentially enjoy something new.

Now has been a great time to enjoy video games. Staying home and getting lost in a different world, taking the helm as a hero, or even jumping online with some friends to keep in touch while going through some matches, this health pandemic is a perfect time to go through some backlog titles. We’ve all got plenty of games readily available to us that we either purchased, but never got around to playing, was gifted or even given completely for free through different promotions. In fact, in today’s deal highlight, we’re finding that Ubisoft is offering players an Assassin’s Creed game for free.

Assassin’s Creed 2 is now available to keep for free on Uplay. If you have a free account, all you need to do is claim the video game title before April 17, as the game will go back to being offered through the digital storefront. This game could be a great way to dabble into the Assassin’s Creed franchise altogether, though being an early release, don’t expect too many of the enhancements and gameplay change-ups that we’re seeing with the latest installment, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

You can’t beat free and even if you don’t have any intentions of playing through the game right now you may want to go ahead and claim the title. It doesn’t cost you anything and down the road, you may have an interest in trying the game out. Likewise, if you’re wanting more deals, you should check out our video game deals guide right here. We update is throughout the week to include the latest offerings.

Source: Uplay