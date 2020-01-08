The Best Video Game Deals Right Now | Discounted Games Guide

Looking to score some great video game titles on the cheap? We’re here to lend a hand by supplying you the best deals, promotions and sales going on right now. We’ll also include some of the highlighted video game titles being offered with each sale though you’ll want to take note that even more games may be offered within the links supplied below. Likewise, we’ll keep this article updated so make sure to check back weekly.

[NOTE: None of the links supplied are affiliated. They will simply take you to the deal, sale or promotional source.]

1/6 – 1/12

Humble Bundle

N/A

Best Buy

Best Buy Weekly Sales Click Here

N/A

PlayStation Store

PlayStation Weekly Deals (PS4, PS3) Click Here

Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition – $5.99

Sabre – $5.99

Star Wars The Force Unleashed 2 – $4.99

The Long Reach – $3.74

Holiday Sale (PS4) Click Here

The Outer Worlds – $44.99

Resident Evil 2 – $19.79

God of War – $14.99

Control – $38.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – $23.99

Subnautica – $17.99

PlayStation Plus Games (PS4, PS3, PSV) Click Here

Titanfall 2

Monster Energy Supercross

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Sale Click Here

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $31.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $19.99

CTR Nitro-Fueled – $25.99

Overwatch Legendary Edition – $29.99

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection – $39.99

NIS American Holiday 2019 Sale

Microsoft

Xbox One Deals Click Here

GTA V – $14.99

Mortal Kombat 11 – $23.99

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt GOTY – $14.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $29.99

Borderlands 3 – $38.99

Resident Evil 2 – $19.79

Dark Souls 3 – $14.99

Sleeping Dogs – $4.49

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition – $23.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $8.99

Resident Evil 7 – $14.99

Steam

Weeklong Deals Click Here

Heroes of Might & Magic 3 HD Edition – $3.74

Styx: Master of Shadows – $5.99

King’s Quest: Season Pass – $16.74

GameStop

Weekly Ad Deals Click Here

Man of Medan – $19.99

Jump Force – $29.99

Code Vein – $39.99

Target

Target Weekly Deals Click Here

N/A

Epic Games Store

Free Game Offer Click Here