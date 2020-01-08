The Best Video Game Deals Right Now | Discounted Games Guide
Looking to score some great video game titles on the cheap? We’re here to lend a hand by supplying you the best deals, promotions and sales going on right now. We’ll also include some of the highlighted video game titles being offered with each sale though you’ll want to take note that even more games may be offered within the links supplied below. Likewise, we’ll keep this article updated so make sure to check back weekly.
[NOTE: None of the links supplied are affiliated. They will simply take you to the deal, sale or promotional source.]
1/6 – 1/12
PlayStation Store
PlayStation Weekly Deals (PS4, PS3) Click Here
- Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition – $5.99
- Sabre – $5.99
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed 2 – $4.99
- The Long Reach – $3.74
- The Outer Worlds – $44.99
- Resident Evil 2 – $19.79
- God of War – $14.99
- Control – $38.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – $23.99
- Subnautica – $17.99
PlayStation Plus Games (PS4, PS3, PSV) Click Here
- Titanfall 2
- Monster Energy Supercross
Nintendo
Nintendo Switch Sale Click Here
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $31.99
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $19.99
- CTR Nitro-Fueled – $25.99
- Overwatch Legendary Edition – $29.99
- Diablo 3: Eternal Collection – $39.99
- NIS American Holiday 2019 Sale
Microsoft
- GTA V – $14.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 – $23.99
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt GOTY – $14.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $29.99
- Borderlands 3 – $38.99
- Resident Evil 2 – $19.79
- Dark Souls 3 – $14.99
- Sleeping Dogs – $4.49
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition – $23.99
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $8.99
- Resident Evil 7 – $14.99
Steam
- Heroes of Might & Magic 3 HD Edition – $3.74
- Styx: Master of Shadows – $5.99
- King’s Quest: Season Pass – $16.74
GameStop
- Man of Medan – $19.99
- Jump Force – $29.99
- Code Vein – $39.99
Epic Games Store
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Steep