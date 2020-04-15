PUBG’s Latest Trailer Focuses all About Upcoming Season 7 of Content

PUBG’s latest update 7.1 is currently available on PC Test Servers and to give players a rundown of what’s new, the developers have released a brand new trailer.

Check it out down below:

The trailer gives players a rundown of some of the new features added in update 7.1. The new update is set to bring a handful of new in-game changes including the return of a Vikendi to rehaul, survivor’s pass cold front, and Mosin Nagant weapon update.

The brand new season is set to bring a slew of new content to the game including cosmetic rewards and new map additions. Players can expect to pay 600 UC to upgrade to the latest season of content. PUBG’s Season 7 is slotted to release for PC, PS4, and Xbox One on April 14, 2020.

Earlier this week, PUBG received a new trailer featuring the new and revamped Vikendi. The new map will be dubbed Dinoland and according to the retro trailer, it’s the happiest place ever. Read more about this news here.

Source: PUBG Youtube