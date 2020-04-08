Sea of Thieves Ships of Fortune is April’s Free Monthly Update

One of the exciting news pieces to come out of Microsoft’s Inside Xbox is Sea of Thieves Ships of Fortune update, which was revealed in a brand new trailer.

Check it out down below:

Ships of Fortune is the latest content update for Sea of Thieves, which will debut on Apr.22. The trailer, which is above for your viewing, gives players an in-depth look at the new update via directly from the developers. The new update will a new arena competitive mode, a new reputation system, and fancy new pirate emotes cosmetics. It sounds like a nice way to spruce the gameplay loop up a bit.

In related news, it was announced that Sea of Thieves will be launching on Steam very soon and PC fans couldn’t be happier. Up to this point the game has been an exclusive locked to the Xbox One, but now the table has turned and PC can finally get in on the action. Read more about this news right here.

What are your thoughts on this new update? Are you still playing Sea of Thieves? If so let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

