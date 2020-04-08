Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Battle Pass Trailer Shows off New Exciting Loot

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s highly anticipated Season 3 of content is finally here and to show off what’s included in the new season battle pass, Infinity Ward has released a brand new trailer.

Check out the new trailer down below:

Modern Warfare’s Season 3 has arrived today with an exciting new trailer that shows off all of the new content added to the game. New weapons, operators, and vehicle skins are all added to the game and fans could not be more excited as the season is off to a solid start. The trailer gives fans a bit of a sneak peek at the new battle pass, which has a lot to offer to say the least. Season 3 of content will cost players 1000 COD points, which translates to $10.

Today marks a big day for Call of Duty fans as a brand new season has been released for both the multiplayer and battle royale mode, Warzone. Both these modes will see the addition of new skins, weapons, operators, and much more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Season 3 is now available to download on all platforms. What are your thoughts on this news? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube