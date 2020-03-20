GT Sport Postpones 24 Hour Race Event Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Kazunori Yamauchi President of Polyphony Digital and Creator of Gran Turismo took to the PlayStation Blog to bring some disappointing news to fans of the racing game — GT Sport.

Yamauchi has announced that the highly anticipated Nurburgring 24-hour race event will be officially delayed indefinitely. He also goes on to state that the Online Season due end with Rd.10 of Stage 1 on 18th-19th April will be removed from official rankings. Due to coronavirus issues, the developers can’t manage to hold this events, and has been delayed. This is not the first thing COVID-19 affected, and probably won’t be the last.

Check out the full announcement down below:

We would like to announce that due to the situation with COVID-19 and the postponement of the Nurburgring 24-hour race event, we will not be hosting the Gran Turismo World Tour ‘Nurburging’ event previously scheduled for May 22-23, 2020. Additionally it has been decided that the Online Season due end with Rd.10 of Stage 1 on 18th-19th April (previously referred to as Stage 1) will be removed from the official rankings and henceforth referred to as an Exhibition Stage. Furthermore, we will be changing the start of the official 2020 Series to April 25. On April 25, 2020, the 2020 FIA Gran Turismo Championship will officially start anew. The Championship Overview page below will be updated with the details regarding the future championship structure and schedule (as well World Tour selection) as soon as details have been decided.

In related coronavirus news, Netflix’s critically acclaimed series, The Witcher, has been delayed due to growing coronavirus concerns in the Britain region.

The second season of the series was set to start filming, however, the coronavirus has made it difficult for workers, crew, and the actors to do their job in peace. It seems that Netflix has decided to halt the upcoming series for a little while. This is not the first delay caused by the coronavirus, we’ve seen the virus cancel E3 2020, completely halt GDC 2020, and delay a couple of other movies, tv shows, and games in production. Learn more about the Witcher S2 delay right here!

Remember, the 24-hour race event is now scheduled to May, so don;t forget to show up on time. Stay tuned to gameranx as we will be bringing you the latest gaming news.

Source: PS Blog