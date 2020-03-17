Netflix Delays Production on The Witcher Season 2 Due to Coronavirus

Netflix’s critically acclaimed series, The Witcher, has been delayed due to growing coronavirus concerns in the Britain region.

The second season of the series was set to start filming, however, the coronavirus has made it difficult for workers, crew, and the actors to do their job in peace. It seems that Netflix has decided to halt the upcoming series for a little while. This is not the first delay caused by the coronavirus, we’ve seen the virus cancel E3 2020, completely halt GDC 2020, and delay a couple of other movies, tv shows, and games in production.

Check out an email that was sent out to the production team down below:

“Cast and crew health is our primary concern. We are dealing with an unprecedented global pandemic that is beyond our control, and in many instances with mandates or restrictions imposed by governments (including travel restrictions in many countries),” said a source close to production, and part of an email sent to the production team Sunday night. “As such, we have made the decision, effective immediately, to pause production for 2 weeks during this difficult time, and we will support our production partners working on Netflix U.K. scripted series in doing the same. This will allow everyone the time to make informed decisions about how to move forward.”

Added the note: “The coronavirus has raised challenging issues for everyone working on set on productions for Netflix. We are very grateful for all the work everyone has done to keep cast and crew safe during this pandemic.”

In related news, The Uncharted film, which was just set in motion and ready to begin production will now be delayed due to ongoing concerns of the Coronavirus.

In a new report by Variety, the news comes to no surprise as numerous different productions have been shut down due to the ongoing spread of the Coronavirus. The report claims that the film will halt all productions of the upcoming film for at least six weeks. The film has recently finished pre-production and was ready to begin filming next month in Germany, Berlin. Learn more about the Uncharted film delay right here!

With The Witcher Season 2 officially delayed, the coronavirus has made its mark on yet another highly anticipated project. Hopefully the virus is contained relatively quickly so that everything can go back to normal. Stay tuned to Gameranx as we will be bringing you the latest gaming-centric news.

Source: Hollywood Reporter