2K Games Releases 12 Minutes of Gameplay for Borderlands 3’s Upcoming “Guns, Love, and Tentacles” DLC

2K Games has released the opening 12 minutes for Borderlands 3‘s second episode DLC, titled “Guns, Love, and Tentacles”.

Check it out down below:

The 12 minutes of gameplay get right in the middle of the ongoing story for episode 2, as vault hunter, Gaige is here to kick ass and plan weddings. The video sinks its teeth straight into the action as we get a glimpse of new weapons, locations, and enemy types. Fans of the series have been longing to get their hands on the latest new content for Borderlands 3 and this has wacky fun written all over it.

Players will make their return to the world of Borderlands after completing episode one, which was Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot. Fans can expect new challenges alongside weapons and story missions in episode 2.

Here’s everything new:

Reunite with old friends and team up with some eerie new characters to help true love triumph over eldritch horror

Brave the bone-chilling wastes of Xylourgos, an all-new ice planet unlike anywhere you’ve visited in the Borderlands before

Confront bloodthirsty enemies and formidable bosses including alien beasts, hideously mutated occultists, and a clan of cold-blooded bandits

Delve into the disturbing and occasionally daft backstories of cursed townfolk in a host of spine-tingling side missions

Arm your Vault Hunter with some of the deadliest gear in the galaxy, including a trove of additional Legendaries and some supremely powerful Class Mods

Flaunt your sense of style with a slew of new cosmetic items, from Vault Hunter Heads & Skins to interactive Room Decorations and all-new Vehicle Skins

“Guns, Love, and Tentacles” will make its launch on all consoles later this month on March 26. Episode 2 will be included in the season pass and for those who purchased the Super Deluxe Edition, however, if you don’t own either of those it will cost you $14.99.

Are you excited to jump back into the world of Borderlands 3? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: 2K Games Youtube