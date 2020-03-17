Sonic the Hedgehog Film Achieves Yet Another Monumental Milestone

Sonic the Hedgehog has been performing well at the box office and achieving ton milestones in the process. Today, it has been announced the film has grabbed another milestone to put under its belt.

In a new report by Forbes, it was revealed Sonic the Hedgehog has officially become the biggest video game movie ever in domestic grosses passing 2019’s Detective Pikachu. The film has been through quite the journey after receiving design changes for Sonic after receiving a general bad reception for its oddly designed facial animations. Critics and fans alike have been loving the film as it currently sits at 64% for critics and a whopping 93% from its audience score.

“Sonic the Hedgehog has topped Pokemon: Detective Pikachu in North America—becoming the biggest video game movie ever in domestic grosses—and Resident Evil: Afterlife worldwide.“ Forbes

If you haven’t checked out Sonic the Hedgehog yet or perhaps missed it during its theater run, the film is expected to make it home release some time in May 2020, but perhaps with the theaters shutting down a closer release date can be a possibility.

Have you watched the film? If so what did you think of it?

Source: Forbes