PSA Predator: Hunting Grounds Trial Period Begins March 27th on PS4 and PC

Developers IllFonic has rolled out a tweet reminding fans Predator: Hunting Grounds trial weekend will begin later this month on March 27th for PlayStation 4 and PC players.

Check out the announcement tweet down below:

Predator: Hunting Grounds trial weekend begins March 27th on PC and PS4! Will you be hunting?#PredatorHuntingGrounds #Predator #Yautja pic.twitter.com/LMAPtFM2gF — IllFonic (@IllFonic) March 17, 2020

Although it was revealed a month ago through PlayStation Youtube’s channel, developers IllFonic is reminding fans and players that the weekend of March 27-29, the game will have a trial period giving players a feel for what to expect when it releases later this spring.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is an asymmetrical multiplayer title that pits a group of soldiers against the iconic Predator. Whether fans suit up as soldiers or the Predator there will be a task at hand as each side has its challenges.

IllFonic last project saw camp counselors squaring off against the iconic Jason Vorhees in Friday the 13th: The Game. Although the game struggled with some technical aspects, Friday the 13th: The Game was a huge hit within the community for its fun, movie-accurate aesthetic. Fans are expecting the same from Predator: Hunting Grounds which has been looking phenomenal thus far.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is set to release later this spring on April 24, 2020.

Are you as excited for this game as we are? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing

Source: Twitter