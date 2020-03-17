Destiny 2 Brings New Exotic Shotgun, The Four Horsemen, to the Game Today; Watch New Trailer Here

Bungie has released a new exotic weapon for Destiny 2, and is available to earn starting today!

The new weapon, titled The Four Horsemen, brings player a brand new epic shotgun that comes with four barrels and is quite powerful! The quest line is available today is part of the new season, Season of the Worthy. Bungie has also released a new trailer to go alongside the announcement, and judging from the trailer, players can see just how powerful, and epic, the new gun is.

Check out the new Destiny 2 The Four Horsemen gun in action down below:

Four barrels and unabashed fully automatic power make for one unbelievable boomstick. Check out the trailer for the 4th Horseman Exotic shotgun quest, which is available starting today.

Destiny 2’s next season of content, Season of the Worthy and it will feature a ton of new fixes, weapons, fan favorite modes and much more! The recently released trailer for the season showcases a blend of Story stuff, PvP, and PvE. If you’re a fan of the game, you will definitely want to check out Season of the Worthy launch trailer right here!

Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy is now available on the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Have you been enjoying the new season? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube