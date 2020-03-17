Ubisoft Announces Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Free Weekend on all Platforms

Ubisoft has released a video that announces that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will have a free weekend later this week.

Check out the video down below:

Yes, you heard that correct. Assassin’s Creed will be having its very own free weekend starting this week Thursday, March 19 and will run throughout the weekend concluding on Sunday, March 22. The complete game will be available for those who choose to participate in the free weekend. All consoles will be included in this free weekend, so be sure to join in on the fun!

Ubisoft also notes that the game is available to pre-load now, so there is no time being wasted over the weekend. If you plan on participating this weekend, we would advise pre-loading the game because the game is pretty hefty in terms of storage.

The trailer above puts Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in the spotlight with all the accolades it has earned over its the years it has been released. Quotes claiming it’s a “series landmark” and “exhilarating” flood the video as we see the gorgeous landscape of Greece.

Are you going to participate in this free weekend? Let us know in the comments below! Stay tuned right here at Gameranx for the latest news dropping!

Source: Ubisoft Youtube