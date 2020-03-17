New 2D Fighter Bounty Battle – Ultimate Indie Brawler Announced at Indie World Showcase 2020

There were tons of exciting announcements of new titles coming to the Nintendo Switch during the Indie Showcase 2020, however, one that stuck for many was the unveiling of Bounty Battle – Ultimate Indie Brawler.

Check out the reveal trailer down below:

Bounty Battle – Ultimate Indie Brawler is a new 2D fighter title, similar to Super Smash Bros., but instead will see the heroes of indie titles take the stage instead of Nintendo’s iconic characters. In an intriguing and quite honestly awesome idea, this new fighter will see fill up the roster of characters from popular indie games including the following listed below:

Guacamelee!

Darkest Dungeon

Dead Cells

Awesomenauts

Nuclear Throne

Owlboy

Axiom Verge

SteamWorld Dig

Oddmar

Jotun

Battle Chasers Nightwar

Death’s Gambit

EITR

Super Comboman

Pankapu

Flinthook

Doko Roko

Tower of Samsara

Blubber Busters

Ruin of the Reckless

The Bug Butcher

Blocks that Matter

Here are key details via Nintendo Life:

– A host of game modes including a Story Mode, Couch Multiplayer, Practise and Tutorial to discover your style

– Over 20 characters from your favourite Indie titles each with their own move set and special attacks

– Each fighter has their very own minion to summon and join the fight

– Over 10 arenas to battle on–some plucked from the worlds of their fighters

– Multiple colour and palette swap options to fight in style!

Bounty Battle – Ultimate Indie Brawler launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch consoles this summer. What are your thoughts on this title? Let us know in the comments below!

