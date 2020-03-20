One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Releases New Individual Character Trailers

Bandia Namco Japan has released a slew of new character trailers for their upcoming anime-based beat em’ up title, One Piece Pirate Warriors 4.

Earlier this week Bandai released another trailer for the game, but this time around, individual characters have received their very own trailers instead of getting mashed up together with others. You already know there’s a ton of characters in One Piece, and Pirate warriors 4 will indeed follow suit as it plans to have over 40 playable characters.

There are a total of 6 new character trailers, so make sure to check them all out down below:

Vinsmoke Niji:

Capone Bege:

Vinsmoke Yonji:

Charlotte Katakuri:

Vinsmoke Ichiji:

Vinsmoke Reiju:

In related news, Bandai Namco has released a brand new trailer for their highly anticipated anime-based title, One Piece Pirate Warriors 4.

The latest trailer is a lengthy one, coming in at around 5 minutes long. If you’re a One Piece fan, you already know there are a lot of characters and the upcoming title does not shy away from that. The game will feature over 40 playable characters to choose from, and judging from the trailer everyone will have their own unique, iconic move sets. Check out the other One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 trailer right here!

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is set to release later this month — March 27th, for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. are you excited for the upcoming entry in the series? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube