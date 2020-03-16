Bandai Namco Releases Lengthy One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Character Trailer

Bandai Namco has released a brand new trailer for their highly anticipated anime-based title, One Piece Pirate Warriors 4.

The latest trailer is a lengthy one, coming in at around 5 minutes long. If you’re a One Piece fan, you already know there are a lot of characters and the upcoming title does not shy away from that. The game will feature over 40 playable characters to choose from, and judging from the trailer everyone will have their own unique, iconic move sets.

Check out the brand new lengthy One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 character trailer down below:

In related news, Bandai Namco’s other anime-based video game — My Hero One’s Justice 2 has finally launched.

The fighting title is now available for the PS4 and Xbox One. If My Hero Academia is one of your anime shows, then I’d suggest checking out the recently released title as it brings the beloved heroes and villains to the forefront and lets you battle them out! Check out the recently released launch trailer for the game right here!

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is set to release for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch later this month on March 27th. Are you excited for the upcoming title in the franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube