Square Enix Releases Two Tomb Raider Games For Free 

Tomb Raider is an iconic franchise that’s been around since the original PlayStation console release. The video game follows an adventurer known as Lara Croft who seeks out treasure and hidden locations around the world. Being an archaeologist, Lara is not afraid of traversing some tough terrain, but it’s clear that her searches tend to leave a supernatural surprise or a crew of henchmen following the orders of an antagonist foe.

The franchise has seen several installments over the years, but the game series recently had a reboot. Back in 2013 Crystal Dynamics released Tomb Raider, an origin story for Lara Croft who is far from the heroine we are used to seeing her from the past installments. Players follow Lara Croft as she finds herself stranded on an island where her survival will require to push herself physically and mentally.

This 2013 reboot was a massive hit and is one game that most recommend playing if you wish to dive into Tomb Raider. Now the game is available to pick up for free on Steam just as long as you claim a copy by March 24, 2020. Likewise, players can also find a free copy of another Tomb Raider game though it may not have had the massive success that the reboot received.

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris is a four-player co-op game that was also developed by Crystal Dynamics in 2014. This particular title is a sequel to the Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light where players must work together in order to solve several puzzles all while searching for treasure and powerful artifacts. Just like with Tomb Raider, this game can be picked up for free until March 24, 2020.









Source: Steam