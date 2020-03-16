The Division 2 Maintenance Update Scheduled for Today. Full Set of Patch Notes Detailed

Ubisoft has taken to their forums to announce and detail that their critically acclaimed open world, multiplayer looter shooter title, The Division 2, will be receiving a new maintenance update today!

The update will take three hours long and will come with a ton of welcomed fixes. As most of us will be playing the game in the afternoon, there is no worry as the update has already been implemented into the game. As I mentioned above, the maintenance update comes with a ton of awesome fixes and thankfully Ubisoft released the full set of patch notes.

If you’re looking for a specific fix or just want to see the adjustments, make sure to check out the detailed patch notes!

Check out the full set of patch notes for the upcoming The Division 2 update down below:

The servers will shut down for maintenance on Tuesday, March 17th at 09:30 AM CET / 04:30 AM EDT / 1:30 AM PDT.



Estimated downtime is approximately 3 hours.



Maintenance Notes:

We are temporarily disabling the ability to reset seasonal manhunts to prevent lost progression towards a manhunt. This is a temporary solution while we are working on a more permanent fix meant to release later in March. Once the final fix is implemented, we will reactive the ability to reset manhunts.

Fixed a progression blocker where an NPCs became stuck at the last stage in Castle Clinton.

Fixed an issue that granted an incorrect number of Specialization Points pr. SHD level.

Fixed an issue where blue quality items dropped from regular NPCs in the DZ regardless of player max level.

Fixed an issue where players would gain multiple seasonal caches.

Fixed an issue with seasonal cache rewards becoming contaminated if players leveled in the season whilst in the DZ.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from gaining seasonal XP from DZ activities.

Fixed an issue where enemy NPCs would disappear at The Nest Control Point, halting progress at the “defend stage”.

Fixed an issue that prevented completion of The Nest Control Point on challenging difficulty.

Fixed an issue that would cause some NPCs to be stuck at spawn in various Control Points.

Fixed some puzzle reset issues on all Hunter encounters.

Fixed an issue causing Hunter encounters to give too many keys.

If you received too many keys, you won’t receive new keys until your completed encounters match your amount of keys.



These fixes are part of the ongoing efforts to fix bugs discovered since the launch of Warlords of New York and we are working on further changes/fixes that require additional time and will be deployed once ready.



Please follow this thread for any updates as the maintenance progresses.



Thank you for your patience,

The latest expansion for the game is finally here, Warlords of New York, and it has been bringing a ton of fun for newcomers and fans of the game alike. If you’re late to the party and want to jump in, this is definitely the time to do so. Recently Ubisoft released the launch trailer for Warlords of NY, which gives you a good look at the expansion.

As you can expect from the Division world, the trailer is pretty dark and gritty, bringing the realistic post apocalyptic feel, gamers love so much! The trailer sets up the plot of the game, while giving you a glimpse at what’s to come. Check out the launch trailer for The Division 2: Warlords of New York right here!

Tom Clancy’s the Division 2: Warlords of New York is now available to purchase on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you planning on jumping back into the game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Ubisoft