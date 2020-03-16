Infinity Ward Announces Call of Duty Warzone Has Hit 15 Million Players

Infinity Ward has taken to Twitter to announce that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Warzone has already hit 15 million players within a short period of time.

Check out the tweet down below:

We crossed 15 million players earlier today, thank you #Warzone fans. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/6Xw7MyFk2C — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 14, 2020

The milestone comes to no surprise as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Warzone has been on the mind of players since the day it launched. While leaks of the mode begin to happen before it was official, Infinity Ward finally put an end to the circulating rumors and released the mode shortly after.

When it comes to the latest battle royale title, Modern Warfare’s Warzone is currently sitting at the top of the throne with now as of this morning, 15 million players. What a milestone! Congratulations Infinity Ward on the successful launch of Warzone!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Warzone is currently available to play for free on all platforms. Have you been playing this new mode? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gamenrax for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Infinity Ward Twitter