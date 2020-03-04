Tom Clancy’s the Division 2: Warlords of New York Launch Trailer is Gritty, Dark, and Intense

Ubsioft’s latest expansion for their critically acclaimed multiplayer shooter title, Tom Clancy’s the Division 2, has arrived, and in doing so, a new launch trailer has emerged!

Yes, Tom Clancy’s the Division 2 expansion — Warlords of New York, is finally here and with the excitement at a sky high bar, the developers decided to release the official launch trailer.

As you can expect from the Division world, the trailer is pretty dark and gritty, bringing the realistic post apocalyptic feel, gamers love so much! The trailer sets up the plot of the game, while giving you a glimpse at what’s to come.

Check out the brand new launch trailer for Tom Clancy’s the Division 2: Warlords of New York down below:

Warlords of New York expansion overview description:

New York, where the events of the first Division game was set, is under threat of a new, devastating biochemical attack. While The Division was answering the distress call in Washington, D.C., Aaron Keener, a former Division Agent turned Rogue, has taken control of Lower Manhattan and is manipulating the factions of New York with the help of dangerous Rogue Agents. Despite numerous remaining threats, The Division’s priorities have changed. Keener needs to be stopped. The hunt is on. This expansion to Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 broadens the online open world and action RPG experience of the franchise, introducing a gripping new story in post-pandemic New York, a revamped progression system and an extended endgame. Enjoyable entirely in single player or in co-op, Warlords of New York opens up a new chapter of The Division franchise, for veterans and newcomers alike.

NEW YORK MANHUNT

The only way to stop a city-wide bio attack is to hunt Aaron Keener down. But to get to him, Agents first must get through his close guard of Rogue Agents standing in the way. Once trained by The Division, each strayed for individual beliefs, only to regroup under a common banner held by Keener.

NEW YORK HAS BEEN TRANSFORMED

Warlords of New York is set during late summer in the Open World of Lower Manhattan, a brand-new area in The Division franchise, composed of 4 new playable areas: Two Bridges, Civic Center, Battery Park and Financial District.

THE BEST TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION 2 EXPERIENCE TO DATE

Warlords of New York revitalises Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 core experience through overhauls of the RPG, Dark Zone and Endgame mechanics.

Tom Clancy’s the Division 2: Warlords of New York is now available to purchase on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you planning on jumping back into the game? Let us know in the comments below!

