FIFA 20 Update Makes Changes to FUT, Adds New Stadiums, and Much More

EA has updated their critically acclaimed sports title, FIFA 20, and it comes bearing a ton of great changes!

Announced today on their forums, EA is bringing in new update to FIFA 20, and fans of the title should be excited. The update comes bearing a ton of new fixes ranging from general gameplay, to the Volta Story mode,to even the FUT mode.

Thankfully, the forum has the full update detailed, so if you’re looking for a specific fix, check out the patch notes down below!

Gameplay

Made the following changes:



Increased the impact of the Overload Ball Side D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina.

Increased the impact of the Constant Pressure D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina in order to match the impact of Overload Ball Side.

General

Made the following changes:



Added CONMEBOL competitions to Career Mode and Kick Off.

Added the CONMEBOL Libertadores as a standalone competition in the main menu.

Added new stadiums, teams, kits, and presentation packages for CONMEBOL competitions.

FUT

Addressed the following issues:



Quick Selling Squad Fitness Items from the Squad Actions menu displayed an incorrect Quick Sell value, and the Item was unable to be Quick Sold.

Player Pick Items were not displaying correctly on the FUT Champions end of match Rank Progression screen.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issues:



Avatars recruited after the Tokyo event in the VOLTA STORY were incorrectly retaining an Attribute increase until VOLTA STORY was exited.

Addressed instances of debug text displaying in the VOLTA SHOP.

Visuals

Made the following changes:



Added 17 new Star Heads. These will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EASPORTSFIFA for updates on when this will be live in-game.

Updates to multiple kits, stadiums, and ad boards.

Thanks to those who’ve provided feedback. Throughout the course of the FIFA 20 season we’ll provide you with more information and updates if and when they become available.

The FIFA Team

It wasn’t too long ago that EA pushed their big title update 10 for FIFA 20 out. Within that update, there was a ton of awesome changes, new features, and a ton of welcomed additions. If you missed out on learning the ins and outs of the title update, make sure to check it out in full detail right here!

FIFA 20 is now available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you happy with the latest update for FIFA 20? Let us know in the comments below!

