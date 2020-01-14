FIFA 20 Receives Title Update 10, Full Set of Patch Notes Detailed

EA has rolled out a brand new update, called “Title Update #10” today for their soccer simulator title, FIFA 20.

The new update aims to fix and update tons of aspects of the game and thankfully the full patch notes have been released, showing fans exactly what has been fixed and changed in the game. Highlights include changes to the FIFA Ultimate Teams, Career Mode, and technical gameplay features. The full list is quite massive, so make sure to scan through it all to check out all the new fixes and features.

Check out the full set of patch notes for FIFA 20 title update 10 down below:

Hey FIFA Fans,

The latest Title Update for FIFA 20 is now available on PC and includes the changes below.

Gameplay:

Made the following changes:



Further increased the impact of the Dribbling responsiveness change introduced in Title Update # 2. Increased the responsiveness of dribbling, when not using any dribbling modifiers or skill moves, for players that have an average rating of 80 or higher between the Attributes of Dribbling, Agility, and Balance. The effectiveness of this improvement will scale based on the average rating with the least improvement being felt at 80 and the most improvement at 99.

Increased the effectiveness of easy shots taken inside of the box, from 45 feet/15 yards/13.7 meters and closer to the target. These shots are more likely to be on goal and not hit the post or miss the goal. The target is the exact location of where the ball is expected to go, determined through a mixture of directional input, and the Shooting Assistance setting.

Shots taken from very small angles are slightly more likely to be on goal.

Reduced the maximum amount of time a player can stand at the Kick Off from 30 seconds to 15 seconds.

Increased speed of Goal Kick pass animations. The changes to Goal Kick Pass speed in TU #7 impacted other Set Pieces as well, and the changes were reverted due to community feedback. The change in this Title Update only affects Goal Kick pass animations and no other Set Pieces.

Green Timed Shots are now less impacted by error. Adjusted Green Timed shot targets to be more effective.

When transitioning into a Set Piece, players will have to apply their directional input after the transition in order to perform the Set Piece quickly. This change prevents accidentally triggering Set Pieces when holding the directional input and rapidly requesting Pass/Shoot actions during the transition.

Increased exit speed when Sprinting out of a Strafe Dribble for players that have an average rating of 80 or higher between the Attributes of Dribbling, Agility, and Balance. This action can be performed during a Strafe Dribble by Sprinting in a specific direction. The exit speed and duration will scale based on the average rating with the least improvement being felt at 80 and the most improvement at 99.



Addressed the following issues:



A specific button combination was causing the Second Defender Switch Icon to disappear temporarily.

Offside logic was detecting the wrong pass receiver in some situations. This was occurring when 2 potential pass receivers were closely positioned, with only one of them being offside.



FUT:

Addressed the following issues:



The Squad Conflict SBC pop up was not considering all available squads for conflicts.

The Transfer List tile was sometimes displaying incorrect numbers.

On-pitch visuals were sometimes overlapping after a goal was scored in Squad Battles.

Sometimes, Manager Items were listed as having 0% negotiations.

Some Badge rewards were clipping through the background on the Season Progress screen.

In King Of The Hill, the UI was not always showing how much a goal was worth until a goal was scored.

During FUT Club creation, the Loan Player Item appeared to be placed in the wrong position even if the player placed them in the correct one. This was a visual issue only.

Concept Player Items in the active squad were not automatically replaced by an active Player Item obtained through the Transfer Market tab on the Squad Screen.

Addressed rare instances of freezing when attempting to Play A Friend and scrolling through the friend’s list.

The OTW Player Item design was cut off when displaying on the pitch following a goal being scored.

Sometimes, Dynamic Images were disappearing temporarily.

Updates to some front end visuals.

Career Mode:

Made the following changes:



Tuned Ultimate difficulty to provide a greater challenge.

Added Squad Hub and Team Management links to Player Conversations.

Adjusted color options for some Manager hairstyles.

Addressed the following issues:



Removed player form indicators from displaying in Career Mode and sometimes overlapping with other UI elements, the form indicators are applicable to Kick Off only.

When editing goalkeepers in Player Career, they were not displayed as wearing a goalkeeper’s kit.

VOLTA FOOTBALL:

Made the following changes:



Adept Training Drills now display head-to-head leaderboards.

Removed the add/remove guest button callout when a second controller is not connected.

Addressed the following issues:



Multiple “Syd” in-game avatars were sometimes appearing in VOLTA STORY.

Tournaments:

Addressed the following issue:



Some teams were not playing the appropriate amount of matches when playing with the MLS.

Visuals and Presentation:

Made the following changes:



Added 71 Star Heads. These will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EAFIFADIRECT for updates on when this will be live in-game.

Updates to multiple kits, balls, ad boards, badges, and 2D headshots.

Addressed the following issues:



Addressed instances of the in-game camera not smoothly transitioning during low trajectory passes.

Addressed text misalignment when downloading a Squad Update.

Celebrations were sometimes causing a temporary blank screen in Century Link Stadium.

Thanks to those who’ve provided feedback. Throughout the course of the FIFA 20 season we’ll provide you with more information and updates if and when they become available.

The FIFA Team

FIFA 20 is now available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Download title update 10 right now on all platforms! Are you excited for the latest update? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: FIFA Forums