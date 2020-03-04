Truck Driver Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer Released, No Release Date Detailed

Developer SOEDESCO has announced today that their critically acclaimed driving simulator title, Truck Driver, is heading towards the Nintendo Switch.

Yes, the popular driving title that has many of us immersed with its truck driving simulator features is going to be on a hybrid console! This means you can actually take your truck driving gameplay on the road. The trailer announces the games arrival to the Nintendo Switch, however, it does not detail its release date.

Check out the Truck Driver Simulator Nintendo Switch announcement down below:

Truck Driver offers a unique trucking experience with a wide range of cargo and interesting characters to work with. For the Nintendo Switch version, Truck Driver supports solo horizontal grip and tilt controls. The game also gets HD Rumble support, which allows for subtle and fast changing vibrations that will increase the gaming experience.

Features

Enjoy a trucking experience focused on your career as a truck driver

Build stronger relationships with the local community with each job

Customize your truck with tons of parts and tune it to your liking

Navigate through diverse landscapes and interesting locations

Truck Driver is without an official release date for the Nintendo Switch, but with the confirmation of its arrival, the official date shouldn’t be too far behind. Are you a fan of the Truck Driver titles? Planning on picking up this for the Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube