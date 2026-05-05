2026 Steam Controller Already Sold Out In Pre-Orders Around The World

Now Valve has to actually, and literally, deliver their products.

The Steam Controller has already sold out worldwide, just after opening up pre-orders.

PC Gamer reported the big news at Valve itself. A half-hour after pre-orders went live on the Steam hardware store, the controller sold out. After fifteen minutes, some stock came up as available again but it also sold out after that.

As of this writing, the Steam hardware store says the controller is out of stock.

The same thing played out in Japan for Valve’s distribution partner in Asia, Komodo. As reported by Automaton, Komodo’s site went down on 2 AM JST (10 AM PST).

Valve and Komodo both issued their requisite apologies for early birds, but Steam fans still faced issues finishing their transactions, either taking hours to navigate the site or failing to finish their payments.

It’s all great news for Valve, but now that they have a distribution network in place, the company has to deliver on fulfilling these orders much more effectively than they have the Steam Deck.

Valve’s biggest hurdle to becoming serious competition to PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo remains the same; their still-limited ability to make and distribute their hardware.