GTA 6 Is Not Blocked From Coming To PC By Any PlayStation Marketing Deal

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has made a key clarification about GTA 6.

In a recent interview for Bloomberg, Jason Schreier asked if the game was exclusive on consoles for a few months because it has a marketing deal with PlayStation. Zelnick said this:

No, I mean, historically Rockstar’s gone to console first.

Some fans seem to believe this was Strauss confirming that Sony has a marketing deal, but he did not actually mention such a deal by name.

Of course, Sony famously earned an exclusivity deal for GTA III, and apparently they did so for cheap. Since then, GTA has been most closely associated with PlayStation.

But fans who paid close attention will know or remember that GTA III also came to Xbox and Windows. Truthfully, what Sony ultimately got was launch exclusivity, and Rockstar and Sony set the precedent for one year exclusivity with these games.

There was a rumor that Sony secured a marketing deal two years ago, but Sony was visibly not really marketing GTA 6 as recently as last February. Take-Two certainly doesn’t need Sony’s help to promote the biggest launch in video game history anymore.