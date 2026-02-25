NikTek Asks: Why Did Sony Not Include GTA 6 In Their PlayStation Store ‘Great Games’ Page?

NikTek noticed something strange on PlayStation Store.
He revealed this on Twitter:
One thing that slightly grinds my gears is that Sony has a dedicated 2026 great games page on the PlayStation store and GTA VI is not even mentioned here.
Almost as if they don’t want to acknowledge its existence.
NikTek also shared a screenshot of the Great Games page, which includes these third-party games:
- 007 First Light
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Nioh 3
- Pragmata
- Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Crimson Desert
- Directive 8020
- Halo Campaign Evolved
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin
As you can see, Sony even saw it fit to add one of Xbox’s games to their list. This is also not limited to games with a confirmed release date.
Take-Two has freely stated before that they don’t need to partner with Sony or Microsoft, and they are perfectly capable of running their own marketing for their GTA games.
Take-Two also recently announced that GTA 6’s marketing begins this summer.