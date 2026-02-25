Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

NikTek Asks: Why Did Sony Not Include GTA 6 In Their PlayStation Store ‘Great Games’ Page?

by

Sony and Take-Two may not really be simpatico.

NikTek noticed something strange on PlayStation Store.

He revealed this on Twitter:

One thing that slightly grinds my gears is that Sony has a dedicated 2026 great games page on the PlayStation store and GTA VI is not even mentioned here.

Almost as if they don’t want to acknowledge its existence.

NikTek also shared a screenshot of the Great Games page, which includes these third-party games:

  • 007 First Light
  • Resident Evil Requiem
  • Nioh 3
  • Pragmata
  • Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
  • Onimusha: Way of the Sword
  • Crimson Desert
  • Directive 8020
  • Halo Campaign Evolved
  • The Blood of Dawnwalker
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

As you can see, Sony even saw it fit to add one of Xbox’s games to their list. This is also not limited to games with a confirmed release date.

Take-Two has freely stated before that they don’t need to partner with Sony or Microsoft, and they are perfectly capable of running their own marketing for their GTA games.

Take-Two also recently announced that GTA 6’s marketing begins this summer.

Recent Videos

Resident Evil Requiem - Before You Buy

Resident Evil Requiem - Before You Buy
Top 10 NEW Games of March 2026

Top 10 NEW Games of March 2026
20 Forgotten RPGs That Nobody Remembers

20 Forgotten RPGs That Nobody Remembers
20 Games Where You’re Actually NOT HUMAN

20 Games Where You’re Actually NOT HUMAN
10 Open World Games That NEVER REALLY END

10 Open World Games That NEVER REALLY END
SONY CLOSES MAJOR STUDIO, HEAD OF XBOX RETIRES & MORE

SONY CLOSES MAJOR STUDIO, HEAD OF XBOX RETIRES & MORE
20 Best Recent Games That Are NOW DIRT CHEAP

20 Best Recent Games That Are NOW DIRT CHEAP
10 Upcoming Games With INSANE Graphics

10 Upcoming Games With INSANE Graphics
Resident Evil Requiem: 10 BIGGEST CHANGES

Resident Evil Requiem: 10 BIGGEST CHANGES
Category: Tag: , , , , , ,