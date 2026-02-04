GTA 6 Marketing Begins This Summer, Take-Two Expects Record Sales

Rockstar has officially ended the era of fear, uncertainty, and doubt for GTA 6.

Videotechuk, who streamed Take-Two’s financial meeting yesterday, reported on CEO Strauss Zelnick’s opening statement:

With ongoing momentum across many of our businesses, and the highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19th, we continue to project record levels of Net Bookings in Fiscal 2027.

Take-Two defines net bookings as sales of all their products and services, and also adds licensing fees, publisher incentives, and other sources of revenue.

And to drive the point home, Take-Two announced that they would start marketing for the game this summer. As Cade Onder explained on Twitter, this marketing campaign will be an expensive investment.

Subsequently, if they end up delaying the game again it would be disastrous. But that’s the reason we shouldn’t expect any delays anymore.

Take-Two and Rockstar have decided on their marketing schedule because they’re now sure the game will arrive by November 19 as scheduled.