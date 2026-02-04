Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

GTA 6 Marketing Begins This Summer, Take-Two Expects Record Sales

by

FUD era is officially over!

Rockstar has officially ended the era of fear, uncertainty, and doubt for GTA 6.

Videotechuk, who streamed Take-Two’s financial meeting yesterday, reported on CEO Strauss Zelnick’s opening statement:

With ongoing momentum across many of our businesses, and the highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19th, we continue to project record levels of Net Bookings in Fiscal 2027.

Take-Two defines net bookings as sales of all their products and services, and also adds licensing fees, publisher incentives, and other sources of revenue.

And to drive the point home, Take-Two announced that they would start marketing for the game this summer. As Cade Onder explained on Twitter, this marketing campaign will be an expensive investment.

Subsequently, if they end up delaying the game again it would be disastrous. But that’s the reason we shouldn’t expect any delays anymore.

Take-Two and Rockstar have decided on their marketing schedule because they’re now sure the game will arrive by November 19 as scheduled.

Recent Videos

10 Upcoming AAA Games We Can't WAIT TO PLAY

10 Upcoming AAA Games We Can't WAIT TO PLAY
Is The Gaming Industry COOKED?

Is The Gaming Industry COOKED?
10 NEW Cyberpunk Games That EXCITE US

10 NEW Cyberpunk Games That EXCITE US
10 Games That Make YOU WEAKER AS YOU PROGRESS

10 Games That Make YOU WEAKER AS YOU PROGRESS
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of January 2026

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of January 2026
Cairn - Before You Buy

Cairn - Before You Buy
CRAZIEST GAME EVER, GTA6 PHYSICAL EDITION DELAYED? & MORE

CRAZIEST GAME EVER, GTA6 PHYSICAL EDITION DELAYED? & MORE
Top 30 NEW Open World Games of 2026

Top 30 NEW Open World Games of 2026
Code Vein 2 - Before You Buy

Code Vein 2 - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , , ,