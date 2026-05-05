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Take-Two Believes GTA 6’s “Core Customers” Are On Console

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This is genuinely confusing given what Strauss has said about PC before.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has a strange take on GTA 6 launching on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Strauss revealed in an interview with Jason Schreier for Bloomberg that their 2K Sports games can now sell as much as 45 to 50 % of total sales on PC. When Jason asked why GTA 6 isn’t launching on PC, he said this:

Rockstar always starts on console because I think with regard to a release like that you’re judged by serving the core, like really serving the core consumer.

If your core consumer isn’t there, if they’re not served first and best, you kind of don’t hit your other consumers.

Strauss also clarified that a PC release is not being blocked by a PlayStation marketing deal.

In an interview last November 2025, Strauss shared his belief that the gaming business was moving towards PC, although consoles were not going away.

At the end of this interview, Strauss said:

We’ll see how it works out.

That sounds like Take-Two wasn’t quite ready to give GTA 6 a multiplatform launch the way Capcom has done for Resident Evil Requiem, but they could change their minds.

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