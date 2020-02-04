Battlefield V: Into the Jungle Update 6.0 Full Update Detailed

EA and DICE took to Reddit to update the full list of patch notes for Battlefield V: Into the Jungle expansion.

The Into the Jungle is one of the most anticipated updates for Battlefield V as it will be coming with a slew of awesome new features and additions. Thankfully, we don’t need to wait until the launch date, February 6th to see the full changes. The developers have detailed the full list of what’s new, so make sure to check it out!

Check out the full set of new features, fixes, and updates coming to Into the Jungle expansion:

What’s New?

New Map: Solomon Islands, available on Conquest, Breakthrough, Squad Conquest, and Team Deathmatch

New Weapons: Type 11 LMG, Model 37, M2 Carbine (available via Chapter Rank Rewards)

New Gadgets: Lunge Mine, M1A1 Bazooka, (available via Chapter Rank Rewards)

‏‏‎ ‎Vehicles

Removed the impact of track disable on initial acceleration. This allows for tanks with disabled tracks to escape; however, medium and high speed performance are still heavily impacted.

Increased the critical angle from 10 to 20 degrees to better match the visual feedback of having a good angle on an opponent. It was too difficult to tell if you were going to get a critical hit, this increases the margin.

Increased the range of the AA and AT HMGs to match the coax.

Fixed Panzer 4 AT round only having 4 shells.

‏‏‎ ‎Maps and modes

Mercury – Players spawning on tanks will no longer unintentionally end up on foot.

Operation Underground – Fixed a rare bug that could stop the attacking team from spawning on Breakthrough.

Outpost – The player no longer remains stuck if the tower is destroyed while the player plants it.

Wake Island – Decreased the number of tanks to improve map balance on Breakthrough.

Wake Island – Players will now be able to deploy even if their squad gets wiped during the last sector on Breakthrough, while playing as the US.

‏‏‎ ‎Weapons & Gadgets

Grease gun – We’ve made some subtle tweaks to the Suppressor audio to better separate it from the experience when firing the weapon unsuppressed.

AP Mine – Fixed an issue that was causing the AP mine to not do damage to infantry in Firestorm.

‏‏‎ ‎Weapon Balance

The following changes have been applied to the bolt action rifles muzzle velocity on the Recon class:

Ross Rifle: From 600 to 750

Type 99: From 600 to 750

We’ll be performing a more substantive pass on our Weapon Balance in our next update for Assault, Medic, and Support. Thank you for all of your feedback on this topic.

‏‏‎ ‎UI & Others

Spotted enemies are no longer represented as arrows on the minimap and do not show the direction (they’re now back to diamond shapes).

An option to modify the strength of snap zoom has been added for players on Console.

Fixed a bug that was causing the “Vehicle Buster” combat role to not unlock for some players.

Fixed a bug that would show the Deploy screen visible on squad screen after leaving pre-round.

Fixed the incorrect wording in the Type 2A Mastery IV assignment.

‏‏‎ ‎Stability

Online server connectivity improvements that in some rare cases could drop a player from a server 30 seconds after joining it.

In related news, EA and DICE released a new trailer for the highly anticipated Battlefield V: Into the Jungle expansion. The trailer is centered around the upcoming new Into the Jungle expansion as it is set to be bringing a slew of new missions, maps, and more. Today’s trailer is more cinematic than anything else as is showcases Misaki Yamashiro in action. Judging from the epic cinematic, players should expect to see landscapes like this in the upcoming expansion. Learn more about the Yamashiro trailer right here!

Battlefield V: Into the Jungle is set to arrive on February 6 and will bring a slew of new content including a new map, weapons, elites, chapter rewards, and gadgets. Into the Jungle’s new map will continue the fight onto Solomon Islands as US forces and Japanese forces collide. The map seems to bring a unique space with close-quarter combat. Learn more about the Into the Jungle expansion right here!

Battlefield V Chapter 6: Into the Jungle will arrive on all platforms on February 6, 2020. What are your thoughts on this new content? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx right here for the latest gaming news.

Source: Reddit