Mortal Kombat: Scorpion’s Revenge Heads to Home Release in April

WB Animation announced the upcoming animated film Mortal Kombat: Scorpion’s Revenge, but up until now, there was no official release date.

Mortal Kombat: Scorpion’s Revenge will be releasing on Blu-ray and digital this spring on April 28, 2020. The film will be releasing via Blu-ray combo pack alongside a digital version and a 4K version of the film which will come out the same day. The film is up for pre-order on the WB Shop or you can pick up the film at Target or Best Buy when the release hits.

The film will be called Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge and will be an animated film. The cast is solidly filled with many familiar voices from other animated films such as Batman: Gotham by Gaslight and Batman: Return of the Caped Crusade. Here’s the voice cast (via Bloody Disgusting)

Joel McHale as Johnny Cage

as Johnny Cage Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade

as Sonya Blade Jordan Rodrigues as Lui Kang

as Lui Kang Patrick Seitz as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi

as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi Steve Blum as Sub-Zero

as Sub-Zero Artt Butler as Shang Tsung

as Shang Tsung Darin De Paul as Quan Chi

as Quan Chi Robin Atkin Downes as Kano

as Kano David B. Mitchell as Raiden

as Raiden Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs

as Jax Briggs Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro

as Goro Grey Griffin as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi

as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi Fred Tatasciore as Demon Torturer

“Once a generation, a tournament is held to between the champions of Outworld and Earthrealm. This tournament will determine the fate of Earth and all its citizens. Lord Raiden, protector of Earthrealm, must gather the greatest fighters of his realm to defend it from the evil Shang Tsung in the battle to end all battles – Mortal Kombat!”

Until April 28, all fans will have is the trailer which is loaded with tons of badass moments. Check it out down below and let us know what you think of the film in the comments below.

Source: WB Shop